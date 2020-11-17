Overview of Dr. Catherine Burbage, MD

Dr. Catherine Burbage, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center



Dr. Burbage works at Tidelands Health Oncology in Georgetown, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.