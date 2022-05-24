Overview of Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD

Dr. Catherine Carruthers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center, Paoli Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Carruthers works at Main Line Breast Surgical Specialists in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.