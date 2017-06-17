Dr. Catherine Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Case, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Case, MD
Dr. Catherine Case, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Case works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Case's Office Locations
-
1
Total Woman4121 Dutchmans Ln Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 894-9494
-
2
Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology - St Matthews4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 899-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Case?
I have seen Dr Case for many years and she has always treated me with excellent care. Her bedside manner is outstanding and she is thorough, compassionate, knowledgeable, communicates clearly, and always makes me feel like she knows me even though I usually only see her once a year! I never feel she is rushed or rushes me and appreciate not only the wonderful medical care she has provided, but also am grateful for her kindness and efforts to know me & my situation personally.
About Dr. Catherine Case, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003808130
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Case has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.