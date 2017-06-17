Overview of Dr. Catherine Case, MD

Dr. Catherine Case, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Case works at Lou Physicians for Women in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.