Dr. Catherine Casteel, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Rowlett, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.



Dr. Casteel works at Casteel Foot & Ankle Center in Rowlett, TX with other offices in Royse City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.