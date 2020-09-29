Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Chang, MD
Dr. Catherine Chang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
-
1
Catherine Chang MD1401 Avocado Ave Ste 710, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 717-6755
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
Dr. Chang is a wonderful doctor who has seen me through a few life threatening experiences with compassion, caring and a dedication to healing that is rare. She returns calls promptly, follows up, recommends reading, takes time to education patients and in every way is exceptional. I cannot say enough good about her. She is a blessing!
About Dr. Catherine Chang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1295766426
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College
