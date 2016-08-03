Dr. Catherine Cheney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Cheney, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-1846
Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 528-2410
- 3 175 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 754-0800
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
I was having a routine endoscopy/colonoscopy. It ended up that I had a bleeding duodenal ulcer. She had to "clip" it to get the bleeding to stop. My primary PCP told me how lucky I was to have her be the doctor that was treating me!! She is excellent!!!!
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Dr. Cheney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheney has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheney.
