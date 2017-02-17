See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Catherine Cheng, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (5)
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Catherine Cheng, MD

Dr. Catherine Cheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cheng works at Northwestern Medicine Pain Clinic in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lavin Family Pavilion
    259 E Erie St Ste 2100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-1300
  2. 2
    Nmff - Northwestern Executive Health
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 17, 2017
    Great doctor. Very insightful beyond just the diagnostics. Easy to talk to, comforting and engaged demeanor. Look forward to my visits with her.
    Barrington, IL — Feb 17, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Cheng, MD
    About Dr. Catherine Cheng, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1124046446
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
