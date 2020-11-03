Overview

Dr. Catherine Chimenti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center and Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Chimenti works at Gastroenterology Consultants of the Peninsula in Burlingame, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.