Dr. Catherine Chiodo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiodo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Chiodo, DPM
Overview of Dr. Catherine Chiodo, DPM
Dr. Catherine Chiodo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newark, OH.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiodo's Office Locations
- 1 1272 W Main St Ste 402 Bldg 4, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 345-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Licking Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiodo?
Dr Chiodo is very kind and caring, listens well and gives you time to ask questions. It can take awhile to get a first appointment, but that is understood-people want to be a patient of hers! You won’t regret seeing her!
About Dr. Catherine Chiodo, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1063580199
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiodo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiodo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiodo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiodo has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiodo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiodo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiodo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiodo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiodo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.