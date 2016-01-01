Overview of Dr. Catherine Cho, MD

Dr. Catherine Cho, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cho works at Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Essential Tremor and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.