Overview of Dr. Catherine Chung, MD

Dr. Catherine Chung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chung works at Ppg- Obgyn Fort Wayne in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.