Overview

Dr. Catherine Collings, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Collings works at El Camino Health Specialty Care in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.