Dr. Catherine Considine, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Considine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Considine, DO
Overview of Dr. Catherine Considine, DO
Dr. Catherine Considine, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Considine works at
Dr. Considine's Office Locations
-
1
Premiere Ent. Head and Neck Surgery PC1601 E 19th Ave Ste 4000, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0802
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Considine?
I had such a good experience at this office! Everyone was so kind and truly cared for me. Would recomend Dr. Considine to everyone.
About Dr. Catherine Considine, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1336334465
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Exempla St. Joseph Hospital
- Kansas City University - Medicine and Bioscience
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Considine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Considine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Considine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Considine works at
Dr. Considine has seen patients for Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , Chronic Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Considine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Considine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Considine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Considine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Considine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.