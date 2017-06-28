Overview of Dr. Catherine Corovessis, MD

Dr. Catherine Corovessis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Corovessis works at Womens Specialists Of Katy in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.