Dr. Catherine Cunningham, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Cunningham, MD

Dr. Catherine Cunningham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Cunningham works at CUNNINGHAM CATHERINE MD in Westfield, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cunningham Catherine MD
    505 E Broad St, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 232-0808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Ovarian Cancer Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Catherine Cunningham, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1578654901
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • Temple University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Catherine Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cunningham works at CUNNINGHAM CATHERINE MD in Westfield, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cunningham’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

