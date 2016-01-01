Dr. Catherine Donald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Donald, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Donald, MD
Dr. Catherine Donald, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Donald works at
Dr. Donald's Office Locations
-
1
Ummc - Up Peds Acadian Court12259 Highway 49 Ste C, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 396-3179
-
2
Ummc - Up Peds Bridgewater8950 Lorraine Rd Ste A, Gulfport, MS 39503 Directions (228) 896-6441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donald?
About Dr. Catherine Donald, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1235171265
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donald works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Donald. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.