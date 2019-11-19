Overview of Dr. Catherine Dekle, MD

Dr. Catherine Dekle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Dekle works at Buckhead Internal Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.