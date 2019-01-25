Overview

Dr. Catherine Dickinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corydon, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Dickinson works at Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond in Corydon, IN with other offices in Scottsburg, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.