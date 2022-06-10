Dr. Catherine Diebold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diebold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Diebold, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Diebold, MD
Dr. Catherine Diebold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System and Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Diebold's Office Locations
1
Thibodaux Regional Women's Clinic604 N Acadia Rd Ste 500, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 488-1216Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Thibodaux Regional Health System602 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 447-5500
3
Main Office506 N Acadia Rd, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 448-1216
Hospital Affiliations
- Terrebonne General Health System
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable with her. She is friendly and knowledgeable
About Dr. Catherine Diebold, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Diebold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diebold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diebold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diebold has seen patients for Osteopenia, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diebold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Diebold. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diebold.
