Overview of Dr. Catherine Diefenbach, MD

Dr. Catherine Diefenbach, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.