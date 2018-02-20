Dr. Dudley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catherine Dudley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Dudley, MD is a Dermatologist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Dudley works at
Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group Immediate Care Center4100 Healthway Dr, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-6626
-
2
Dreyer Clinic Inc24508 W VILLAGE CTR DR, Plainfield, IL 60544 Directions (630) 859-6942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudley?
I love this Doctor! I have been seeing her for 18 years. She always has an interest in what I have to say. Answers any and all questions, even if I add more, which I have a tendency to do. She’s smiling, relaxed, helpful and knowledgeable. What more could you want? Skin tags? No problem, unexplained lumps? No problem. Cancer scare biopsy? No worries. Don’t believe what these people are saying, I highly recommend her. Evening appointments too! I just came from there.
About Dr. Catherine Dudley, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912923095
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudley works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.