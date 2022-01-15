Dr. Catherine Eden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Eden, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Eden, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockford, IL.
Dr. Eden's Office Locations
Rockford Urological Associates Ltd.351 Executive Pkwy, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-4057
Freeport Regional Health Care Foundation1036 W Stephenson St, Freeport, IL 61032 Directions (815) 599-7760
Rosecrance Swedish American Collaboration1401 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 Directions (815) 968-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
My experience with Dr Eden could not have been better. I had no problem with her staff. They were very kind.
- Urology
- English
- 1215226865
- Urology
Dr. Eden has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
