Overview

Dr. Catherine Evans, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Catherine J Evans MD in Wheeling, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.