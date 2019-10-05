Overview of Dr. Catherine Falkner, MD

Dr. Catherine Falkner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.



Dr. Falkner works at Sheila Pieczonka DO PC in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Depew, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, C-Section and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.