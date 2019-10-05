Dr. Catherine Falkner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falkner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Falkner, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Falkner, MD
Dr. Catherine Falkner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Sheila Pieczonka DO PC3050 Orchard Park Rd, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 675-5223
Quest Diagnostics4845 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043 Directions (716) 656-2200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Falkner oversaw my pregnancy with my twins and was an excellent doctor. I was extremely nervous after learning that a lot of OBs aren't comfortable with vaginal delivery of twins but Dr. Falkner was understanding and caring and told me that she was comfortable allowing me to deliver vaginally. She was very professional yet warm and personable and I would definitely recommend her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1174679880
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Dr. Falkner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falkner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falkner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falkner has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, C-Section and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Falkner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Falkner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falkner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falkner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falkner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.