Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD
Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Dr. Ferguson's Office Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Augusta University Medical Center821 SAINT SEBASTIAN WAY, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Catherine Ferguson, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferguson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson works at
Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferguson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.
