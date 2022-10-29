See All Neurologists in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Catherine Fletchall Belle, DO

Neurology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Fletchall Belle, DO

Dr. Catherine Fletchall Belle, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fletchall Belle works at CaroMont Neurology in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Fletchall Belle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caromont Neurology
    815 Cox Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 865-1700
  2. 2
    CaroMont Regional Hospital
    2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 834-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 29, 2022
    She's always on time and makes sure you understand everything she is recommending. I would not see anyone else.
    Randall Swartz — Oct 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Catherine Fletchall Belle, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891099925
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Fletchall Belle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fletchall Belle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fletchall Belle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fletchall Belle works at CaroMont Neurology in Gastonia, NC. View the full address on Dr. Fletchall Belle’s profile.

    Dr. Fletchall Belle has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fletchall Belle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fletchall Belle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fletchall Belle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletchall Belle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletchall Belle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

