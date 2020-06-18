Overview

Dr. Catherine Frank, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Frank works at Primary Care Specialists LLC in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.