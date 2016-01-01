See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Catherine Gabel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Gabel, MD

Dr. Catherine Gabel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Gabel works at Piney Point Women's Center Pllc in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gabel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Piney Point Women's Center Pllc
    2450 Fondren Rd Ste 275, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 781-4600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

STD Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Catherine Gabel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952311979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Gabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabel works at Piney Point Women's Center Pllc in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gabel’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

