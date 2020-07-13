Overview of Dr. Catherine Gallo, MD

Dr. Catherine Gallo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital, Lower Umpqua Hospital, Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center and Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Gallo works at NeuroSpine Group in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.