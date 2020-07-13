See All Neurosurgeons in Eugene, OR
Dr. Catherine Gallo, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Gallo, MD

Dr. Catherine Gallo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital, Lower Umpqua Hospital, Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center and Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Gallo works at NeuroSpine Group in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gallo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Neurospine Institute LLC
    74B Centennial Loop Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 686-3791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bay Area Hospital
  • Lower Umpqua Hospital
  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
  • Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spondylolisthesis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (31)
    About Dr. Catherine Gallo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477536100
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex
    Internship
    • University Hospital and Clinics
    Medical Education
    • Tulane U, School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
