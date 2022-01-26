See All Ophthalmologists in Georgetown, SC
Dr. Catherine Doegg, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Catherine Doegg, MD

Dr. Catherine Doegg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Dr. Doegg works at Coastal Eye Group - Georgetown, SC in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Doegg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Eye Group - Georgetown, SC
    1200 Highmarket St, Georgetown, SC 29440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 546-8421
  2. 2
    Coastal Eye Group - Murrells Inlet, SC
    4055 Highway 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 652-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound

Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Catherine Doegg, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1255866885
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Ophthalmology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Catherine Doegg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doegg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Doegg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Doegg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Doegg has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doegg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doegg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doegg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

