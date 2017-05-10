See All Ophthalmologists in Commack, NY
Dr. Catherine Gerontis, MD

Ophthalmology
2.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Gerontis, MD

Dr. Catherine Gerontis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

Dr. Gerontis works at Kids Eyes MD in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gerontis' Office Locations

    Kids Eyes MD
    58 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy Ste 300, Commack, NY 11725

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Stony Brook Southampton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Strabismus Surgery
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Floaters
Strabismus Surgery
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Floaters

Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Uveitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 10, 2017
    My son has been a patient of Dr. Gerontis for 19 years. She is the best! My son was born prematurely at 25 1/2 weeks and we have been a patient of hers since the NICU. She is very professional and always takes the time to explain everything to us so we understand what is going on. I Highly recommend Dr. Gerontis, couldn't say enough good things about her.
    Cynthia Gallo in Baiting Hollow — May 10, 2017
    About Dr. Catherine Gerontis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1477553253
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • New York Hospital
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • SARAH LAWRENCE COLLEGE
