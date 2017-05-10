Dr. Catherine Gerontis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerontis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Gerontis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook Southampton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
My son has been a patient of Dr. Gerontis for 19 years. She is the best! My son was born prematurely at 25 1/2 weeks and we have been a patient of hers since the NICU. She is very professional and always takes the time to explain everything to us so we understand what is going on. I Highly recommend Dr. Gerontis, couldn't say enough good things about her.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital
- New York Hospital
- New York Medical College
- SARAH LAWRENCE COLLEGE
