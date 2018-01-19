Overview of Dr. Catherine Goodstein, MD

Dr. Catherine Goodstein, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Goodstein works at Carnegie Hill Ob/Gyn in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.