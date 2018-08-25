Dr. Catherine Greene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Greene, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Greene, MD
Dr. Catherine Greene, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.
Dr. Greene's Office Locations
1
Quinco Mental Health Center45 Executive Dr, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 664-2083
2
Quinco Mental Health641 E Poplar Ave, Selmer, TN 38375 Directions (731) 645-5753
3
Quinco Mental Health Center10710 Old Highway 64, Bolivar, TN 38008 Directions (731) 658-6113
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was the only person willing to see my daughter on short notice. She was very honest with my daughter and when my daughter developed problems Dr Greene even came in on her day off while on medical leave to take care of my daughter
About Dr. Catherine Greene, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1629176953
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
