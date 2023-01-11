Overview of Dr. Catherine Gritchen, MD

Dr. Catherine Gritchen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of California Irvine Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Gritchen works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.