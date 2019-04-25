See All Neurologists in New Bern, NC
Dr. Catherine Hagerty, MD

Neurology
4.0 (28)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Catherine Hagerty, MD

Dr. Catherine Hagerty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Dr. Hagerty works at CCHC Atlantic Neurology in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Tremor and Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hagerty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cchc Neurology
    2861 Trent Rd, New Bern, NC 28562 (252) 636-5135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CarolinaEast Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Tremor
Dementia
Insomnia
Tremor
Dementia

Insomnia Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 25, 2019
    Apr 25, 2019
    About Dr. Catherine Hagerty, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770551574
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hagerty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hagerty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hagerty works at CCHC Atlantic Neurology in New Bern, NC. View the full address on Dr. Hagerty’s profile.

    Dr. Hagerty has seen patients for Insomnia, Tremor and Dementia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagerty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagerty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagerty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagerty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagerty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

