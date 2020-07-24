Overview

Dr. Catherine Ham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Ham works at MCV Associates Physicians - General/Vascular in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.