Dr. Catherine Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Catherine Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, Southwest Memorial Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
The Urology Center of Colorado2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 2025, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 882-8822
Urological Associates PC1644 Medical Center Pt Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 634-1994Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sloans Lake Health Insurance
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Harris is a fantastic Dr! Was very personable, knowledgeable and down to earth! Her staff is terrific too!! Nancy, Jimmy, Leona and Amber- big shout out!! Highly recommend- would never see anyone else! ????
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
