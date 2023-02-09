See All Urologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Catherine Harris, MD

Urology
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Catherine Harris, MD

Dr. Catherine Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, Southwest Memorial Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Harris works at The Urology Center of Colorado in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Harris' Office Locations

    The Urology Center of Colorado
    2222 N Nevada Ave Ste 2025, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 882-8822
    Urological Associates PC
    1644 Medical Center Pt Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 634-1994
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Regional Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital
  • Southwest Memorial Hospital
  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Treatment frequency



Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sloans Lake Health Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2023
    Dr Harris is a fantastic Dr! Was very personable, knowledgeable and down to earth! Her staff is terrific too!! Nancy, Jimmy, Leona and Amber- big shout out!! Highly recommend- would never see anyone else! ????
    Stephanie Schueler — Feb 09, 2023
    About Dr. Catherine Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932425998
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
