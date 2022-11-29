See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Springfield, MA
Dr. Catherine Hegarty, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Catherine Hegarty, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Hegarty works at Springfield Medical Associates in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Springfield Medical Associates
    2150 Main St Ste 151, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 739-5676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Obesity
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Hegarty has been my endocrinologist for 9 years now. Although sometimes my appointments are "by the book" in terms of the information that she asks, I have never felt rushed or not heard. She is very knowledgeable but also personable, and I don't feel like I am just another number on her to-do list for the day. I appreciate her care and thoughtfulness!
    About Dr. Catherine Hegarty, MD

