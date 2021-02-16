Dr. Catherine Heltsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heltsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Heltsley, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Heltsley, MD
Dr. Catherine Heltsley, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee
Dr. Heltsley works at
Dr. Heltsley's Office Locations
Associate in Physician Services1325 Andrea St Ste 107, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 796-8881
Med Center Health Hematology and Oncology350 Park St Ste 106, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 796-2557
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Albany
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- The Medical Center At Scottsville
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very caring doctor I would recommend her to everyone
About Dr. Catherine Heltsley, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1386675395
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- U Tenn
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heltsley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heltsley accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heltsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heltsley works at
Dr. Heltsley has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heltsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Heltsley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heltsley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heltsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heltsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.