Dr. Catherine Heltsley, MD

Hematology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Catherine Heltsley, MD

Dr. Catherine Heltsley, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They completed their fellowship with University of Tennessee

Dr. Heltsley works at Associates in Physician Services/Hematology-Oncolo in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heltsley's Office Locations

  1
    Associate in Physician Services
    1325 Andrea St Ste 107, Bowling Green, KY 42104 (270) 796-8881
  2
    Med Center Health Hematology and Oncology
    350 Park St Ste 106, Bowling Green, KY 42101 (270) 796-2557

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Medical Center At Albany
  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green
  • The Medical Center At Scottsville
  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital

Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Anemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 16, 2021
    She is a very caring doctor I would recommend her to everyone
    Tena Felts — Feb 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Catherine Heltsley, MD
    About Dr. Catherine Heltsley, MD

    • Hematology
    NPI Number
    • 1386675395
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee
    • U Tenn
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Catherine Heltsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heltsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heltsley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heltsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heltsley works at Associates in Physician Services/Hematology-Oncolo in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Dr. Heltsley’s profile.

    Dr. Heltsley has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heltsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Heltsley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heltsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heltsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heltsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

