Dr. Catherine Hilliker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hilliker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Hilliker, MD
Overview of Dr. Catherine Hilliker, MD
Dr. Catherine Hilliker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Dr. Hilliker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hilliker's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Carmel Women's Health13420 N Meridian St Ste 420, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hilliker?
Dr. Hilliker always makes me comfortable. She listens to my concerns, asks questions and chats. I feel heard and appreciate her bedside manner!
About Dr. Catherine Hilliker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1760688600
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hilliker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hilliker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hilliker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hilliker works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hilliker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hilliker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hilliker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hilliker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.