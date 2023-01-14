Dr. Catherine Hren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Hren, MD
Dr. Catherine Hren, MD is a Dermatologist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hren works at
Cary Dermatology Center PA101 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 210, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 467-8556
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Professional/friendly.
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Hren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hren works at
Dr. Hren has seen patients for Dermatitis, Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Hren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.