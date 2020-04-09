Dr. Catherine Huettemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huettemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Huettemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Huettemann, MD
Dr. Catherine Huettemann, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Huettemann works at
Dr. Huettemann's Office Locations
Childrens Medical Group610 Providence Park Dr E Ste 201, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 639-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Heuttemann has always been so friendly & patient with my family. She answers all of our questions and spends time without making us feel rushed.
About Dr. Catherine Huettemann, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1528067741
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huettemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huettemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huettemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huettemann works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huettemann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huettemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huettemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huettemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.