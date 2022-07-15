Dr. Catherine Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Hwang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Hwang, MD
Dr. Catherine Hwang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Hwang's Office Locations
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-5892Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 445-4431Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 445-4431
4
Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (216) 445-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had emergency surgery this evening to repair multiple facial fractures that was applying pressure to the main orbital muscle causing double vision, numbness, and many other complications. She was abrupt with decision making, and made the best decision for the future of my vision and eyes. I seen a negative review below and I hope others understand that she is a surgeon, not your friend. Operating on many folks daily. From what I know, and have been told not by her, but by colleagues, she’s one of the best in the US. I fully recommend her and her team to the fullest!!
About Dr. Catherine Hwang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1801952890
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute, University Of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center
- University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- Ophthalmology
