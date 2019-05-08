Dr. Catherine Kassens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Kassens, MD
Overview
Dr. Catherine Kassens, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Catherine H Kassens MD PA1984 S 16th St Ste 1, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 762-3655
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
excellent. she takes the time to explain. personable. old school real doctor
About Dr. Catherine Kassens, MD
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1467494955
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassens accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassens has seen patients for Dry Skin, Shingles and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassens.
