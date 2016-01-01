Dr. Catherine Kerschen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerschen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Catherine Kerschen, DO
Dr. Catherine Kerschen, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Healthcare.
MSU Health Care Gastroenterology4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 230, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 353-3102
- Memorial Healthcare
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kerschen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerschen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerschen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerschen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerschen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerschen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerschen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerschen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerschen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.