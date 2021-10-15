Overview

Dr. Catherine Kilpatrick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kilpatrick works at Washington Regional Endocrinology Clinic in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.