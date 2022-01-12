Dr. Kowal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catherine Kowal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Catherine Kowal, MD
Dr. Catherine Kowal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their residency with Med College Of Pa And Hospital|University Pa Health Sys Presby M C
Dr. Kowal works at
Dr. Kowal's Office Locations
Mary J. Foley D.o. P.A.1855 Veterans Park Dr Ste 103, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 596-5220
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kowal and her Staff are caring, compassionate people. I would highly recommend her to anyone, without hesitation, who is suffering with Arthritis issues. She takes her time and explains in detail. I live in SW Cape Coral and although it’s a trip for me I feel she is worth the drive.
About Dr. Catherine Kowal, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital|University Pa Health Sys Presby M C
