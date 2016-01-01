See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Catherine Kumaradhas, MD

Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Catherine Kumaradhas, MD

Dr. Catherine Kumaradhas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Kumaradhas works at ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR CONSULTANTS in Fairfield, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumaradhas' Office Locations

    Sunflower Holdings LLC
    52 Beach Rd Ste 107, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 254-1663
    1152 Kings Hwy, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-5500
    Yale New Haven Health
    1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 256-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Ganglion Cyst
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Vitamin D Deficiency
Ganglion Cyst
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aetna

    Anthem
    • Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    MultiPlan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Catherine Kumaradhas, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1326357955
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumaradhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumaradhas works at ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR CONSULTANTS in Fairfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kumaradhas’s profile.

    Dr. Kumaradhas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumaradhas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumaradhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumaradhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

