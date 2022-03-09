Overview of Dr. Catherine Landers, MD

Dr. Catherine Landers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Landers works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.