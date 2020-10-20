Dr. Law accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catherine Law, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Catherine Law, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital.
Dr. Law works at
Locations
Florida Heart Associates1550 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 938-2000
Florida Heart Associates1002 Country Club Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 938-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
In reading some of the bad reviews here, I cant imagine Dr. Law being anything other than a sweetheart. I had my first appointment with her today and I was delighted to find that she was not only very knowledgeable, but she was very sweet and concerned about my heart health as well. She answered all my questions and changed my medication when I told her I was having side effects from my previous medicine. I walked out of there very glad that I had made an appointment with her. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Catherine Law, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Law has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Law works at
Dr. Law has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Law on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Law, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Law appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.